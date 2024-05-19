President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed 555 individuals as chairmen and members of the governing councils for various tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

This was announced by Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

President Tinubu confirmed the appointment of Air Cdre. Emmanuel Jekada as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi State. The board members include Usua Charles Akpan, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho, Modu Mustapha, and Olusegun Olufemi White.

Udoma Udo Udoma, a former Minister of Budget and National Planning, has been named the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board at Bayero University, Kano, in Kano State. The members accompanying him are Prof. Idris Nasiru Maiduguri, Prof. Uchenna Newi, Salisu Mohammed Birniwa, and Ms. Fola Akinsete.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, has been designated as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board at Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State, with members including Imamuddeen Ahmed Talba, Ismalla Mohammed, Prof. Seun Liberty, and Moses Osogi.

Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State. The members are Opeyemi Aisha Oni, Rufus Bature, Wumi Ohwovoriole, and Matthew Raymond Akpan.

For the University of Calabar in Cross River State, former Adamawa State Governor Bala Ngalari was appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board, with Dr. Adebisi Obawale, Idowu Mafimisibe, Nbadiwe Emelnmna, and Sadat Garba serving as members.

Furthermore, Aliyu Shinkafi, a former Governor of Zamfara State, was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University in Jos, Plateau State, with Malandi Sabo, Chijioke Okeifufe, Ayo Afolabi, and Mohammed Abdullahi as board members.

Isa Yuguda, a former Governor of Bauchi State, was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board at the National Open University of Nigeria, with Mrs. Betty Efekodah, Bawuro Bapetel Yahaya, Dr. Gidado Bello Kumo, and Mr. Bola Akinola as members.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, was also appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto, Sokoto State, with members including Miss Mary Nyieor Yisa, R. O. Kazeem, Prof. Usman Musa, and Dr. Anthony Usoro.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has been named the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the University of Lagos in Akoka, Lagos State, with members including Prof. S. E. Ogbeide, Rufai Chanchangi, Chief Mrs. Glory Ekpo-Oho, and Patricia Seubittere Yakubu.