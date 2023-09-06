The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court has struck out the Allied Peoples Movement petitions challenging the qualification of Vice President, Kashim Shettima, describing it as a pre-election matter.

The court also held that the petition was statute-barred, meaning that it was filed beyond the time limit allowed by law.

The APM had argued that Shettima was ineligible to be a running mate because he had been nominated as a senatorial candidate by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The ruling was read by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the panel’s chairman.