The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has ruled that Peter Obi and the Labour Party have failed to prove Tinubu was arrested or convicted of a criminal offense in the US.

The petitioners prayed the court to disqualify Tinubu because he allegedly forfeited in the US over 30 years ago and he was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

The tribunal said Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to prove that the APC presidential candidate was charged with a criminal case at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, where the $460,000 forfeiture occurred.

The 5-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, however, ruled that no criminal charge was filed against Tinubu in the US, nor did he go through any criminal trial in America.

Justice Tsammani said according to Section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tinubu is not disqualified from contesting the presidential poll.