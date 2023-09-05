The newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu said he would ensure that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is achieved through the deployment of Science, Technology and innovation (STI) in the economy.

Halilu made this statement while addressing the management and staff of the Agency shortly after his assumption of office as the EVC/CEO at NASENI Headquarters on Monday.

The new EVC/CEO, a tech-Expert and Entrepreneur was appointed to lead NASENI by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, replacing Dr. Bashir Gwandu.

While expatiating on his market-driven approach to things, he said his administration would leverage technology transfer and also not forget domestic, home-grown technology development which is the core mandate of NASENI.

According to him, the focus is on innovation, science, and technology resources to serve Nigerians and to add value to the national economy.

Supporting Tinubu’s agenda

He added that the Agency would play critical roles in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic Agenda for the nation anchored on areas like Food Security, Ending Poverty, economic growth and Job Creation, creating Access to Capital through consumer credit, Inclusivity, Improving Security, Rule of Law and Fighting Corruption.

The new EVC/CEO said in the 21st century, there are immense opportunities for Nigeria to leapfrog in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and innovation, even as he promised that NASENI during his tenure would play effectively those central roles through the technology transfer revolution that is coming.

“Our duty here at NASENI will be to use our resources, our talents, our capacity, and our energy to drive economic development priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration, in line with the Act establishing this Agency. As a preeminent Agency saddled with enormous responsibilities, NASENI with its development institutes and over 4,000 members of staff, is appropriately positioned to deliver on its mandate,” he said.

Changing NASENI

While answering questions from the journalists, Halilu said that he was going to make a significant change by putting NASENI on the economic development map and most importantly churning out products that would increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country, which is a priority now with the current economic crisis. Highlighting his agenda as the EVC/CEO of the Agency, he said:

“Number one thing we want to look at is the area of technology transfer, Everyone is looking at Africa and there is no better chance than now. Other countries are competing to bring and exchange technologies especially with Africa . We cannot ignore our talents. We, Nigerians are amongst the best, doing things in different parts of the globe. We have to bring in all this wealth of experiences. We will ensure that we provide the environment and the necessary support to be able to achieve this mandate .”

Prior to this appointment as EVC/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil served on the Boards and played advisory roles in many successful companies like Kuming Power China Group, Nuli Foods Company, CGC Construction, Dantata Foods Ltd., Gongoni Company Ltd., Broadbased Connectivity Limited, Fata Tannery and Sudabelt Medical.

He was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ShapShap Technologies Ltd., OyaOya Strategic Services Ltd., Managing Director of KSH Construction & Design Ltd., Co-Founder/Director of KWNNC Paper Recycling as well as Prymo.ng.