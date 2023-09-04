In the latest episode of Business Half Hour with Nairametrics, Mr. Charles Edosomwan, CEO of TekSight Edge Limited, discussed the innovative approach his PR company takes in digital marketing.

He recounted his journey, from starting with online PR courses to earning certification from the London School of Public Relations.

The conversation covered marketing and communication strategies, the impact of social media, and the value of traditional research for clients.

A central theme was the significance of data in shaping effective marketing strategies, with Mr. Charles emphasizing that data is the future of marketing.

He also addressed challenges, notably talent export in the tech industry, and explained TekSight’s proactive training approach to bridge skill gaps.

In the competitive tech space, he stressed the importance of stakeholder input in choosing the right technology solutions and expressed optimism about AI enhancing human capabilities. Mr. Charles highlighted the importance of data collection for effective marketing strategies and discussed TekSight’s presence in West and East Africa.

He concluded with a commitment to job creation and innovation, epitomizing TekSight Edge Limited’s mission in digital marketing and PR.

In closing, Mr. Charles left us with a powerful and inspirational message: “I don’t want to wake up and add to the unemployment numbers.”

More in the link below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwwwTLCM0AQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==