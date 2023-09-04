The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the commencement of operations of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit on Monday as he took the inaugural ride of the train.

The governor boarded the train around 9: 07 a.m. at the Marina train station on Monday.

Before the train left the train station, Governor Sanwo-Olu took it upon himself to explain to the people the station the requirements to board the Blue Line Mass Transit train.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; former Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; and the wife of the governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and several other government officials.

The train left the Marina station for Mile 2, taking about 17 to 20 minutes with 90 seconds at each station before the final stop.

