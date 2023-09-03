The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu CFR is to co-chair the G20 Business Council in India.

Elumelu is among the 38 Private Sector Leaders who would accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

The roundtable event is organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) and is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.

More on G20 Business Council

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

The B20 which was established in 2010 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

The B20 leads the process of galvanizing global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaks in a single voice for the entire G20 business community.

Highlighting the objective of the B20 to champion economic integration in Africa, a statement from the B20 India website reads:

“The B20 must come together to offer extensive support to make this process a success and work towards African economic development.

This agenda will provide a wide range of meaningful benefits to all nations on the African continent and beyond.

By aiding business participation in Africa, international cooperation in this area will foster an enabling environment for its overall inclusive growth.”

About the G20

The G20 is the apex forum of international economic cooperation made up of the twenty biggest and most advanced economies of the world.

Nigeria’s President was invited as a special guest by host India earlier in the year as India currently leads the organization.