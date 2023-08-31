President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be leading 38 prominent members of the Nigerian Private sector to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference in New Delhi, India.

The event which is organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) is expected to be addressed by President Tinubu.

The hint was given by the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule, who in a letter seen by Nairametrics and addressed to the Indian High Commission in Abuja, requested for entry visas for these leading businessmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

Dangote, Elumelu, Otedola, Rabiu, lead 34 other

Some of the prominent businessmen expected to attend the event include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu, Femi Otedola, Kola Karim, Hajiya Bola Shagaya and Folurunsho Alakija.

Others are Mohammed Indimi, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Razak Akanni Okoya (Eleganza), Sir Emeka Offor, Cosmas Maduka, Allen Onyema (Air Peace), Jim Ovia, Adewale Tinubu and others.

The request letter by the Nigerian High Commission.

The letter reads, ‘’I wish to inform you that the following members of the Nigerian Private sector will be travelling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential roundtable and conference organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They are as follows;

Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Chairman/President, Dangote Group

Mr Tony Elumelu – Chairman/Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu – Chairman/Founder, BUA Group

Mr Femi Otedola – Chairman/Founder, Femi Otedola Foundation

Mr Kola Karim – GMD/CEO, Shoreline Natural Resources

Hajiya Bola Shagaya – Founder/CEO, Balmus Group International

Mrs Folurunsho Alakija – GMD, The Rose of Sharon Group

Alhaji Mohammed Indimi – Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd

Sir Emeka Offor – CEO, Chrome Group

Chief Razak Akanni Okoya – Director, Eleganza Industrial City Ltd

Prince Arthur Eze – CEO, Atlas Oronto Petroleum Ltd

Mr Allen Onyema – CEO, Air Peace

Mr Cosmas Maduka – President & Chairman, Coscharis Group Ltd

Alhaji Dr Musbahu Mohammed Bashir – Althani Group of Companies

Mr Jim Ovia – Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc

Dr Oritsedere Otubu – Chairman, EKEDC

Mr Adewale Tinubu – CEO, Oando

Mr Gbenga Agboola – CE, Flutterwave (Fin Tech)

Olamide Diekola Aina – Venture Platform (Fin Tech)

Mitchel Elegbe – CEO, Interswitch (Fin Tech)

Idris Bamidele Saliu – Ceviant Finance (Tech)

Dr Fidealis Ayebae – Fidson Healthcare Plc

Dr Okey Okoli – SKG Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dr Stella Okoli – Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mr Tosin Jolayemi – Daily Need Industries Limited

Pharmacist Seun Omobo – Eko Pharmacy Limited

Mr Patrick Ajah – May & Baker Nigeria Ltd

Mr Bayo Odugbemi – McOLIVIA Limited

Dr Monica Eimunjeze – Dedoo Bio Plus Pharmaceutical Ltd

Affiong Williams – Founder/CEO Reelfruit

Dr Lazarus Angbazo – CEO & MD of The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria

Julius Rone – CEO, UTM FLNG LtdAbdulfatai Yahaya – CEO, Kursi Investment Ltd

‘’In this regard, the High Commission wishes to request the esteemed Indian High Commissioner in Abuja and the Consulate-General in Lagos to kindly grant the appropriate entry visas to the aforementioned Private Sector CEOs, to enable them to attend the conference accordingly.

‘’Please accept the assurances of my consideration and personal esteem.’’