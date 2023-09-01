The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to initiate a two-day warning strike starting on Tuesday, September 5. This strike is a demonstration of their discontent with the Federal Government’s handling of issues stemming from the removal of fuel subsidy according to reports from Channels Television.

The declaration was made by NLC President Joe Ajaero on Friday during a press conference held at the Labour House in Abuja. He addressed the resolutions put forth during the NLC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held the day before.

Backstory

Earlier in August, the labour centre had organized a nationwide demonstration to protest what it perceived as “anti-poor” measures implemented by the Bola Tinubu administration impacting the lives of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu on May 29th ended the controversial fuel subsidy regime which led to an over 200% increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (fuel) across the country.

This move also led to a 97.8% increase in the cost of intra-state transport according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been the vanguard in ensuring the Federal government provided succour to Nigerians.

However the President Tinubu administration is not resting on its laurels and has made an effort to reduce hardship.

The President had recently set up committees to roll out palliatives and announced a slew of initiatives which include purchasing of CNG vehicles, N75bn single digit interest loans to manufacturers and MSMEs, allocation of N5bn to states and distribution of grains across the 36 states.