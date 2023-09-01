The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has just announced Huub Stokman, the CEO, OVH Energy, as the Association’s Chairman, following the exit of Olumide Adeosun on August 31, 2023.

The statement published by the Association via its Twitter handle, read as follows:

”The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) today officially announced the conclusion of Olumide Adeosun’s tenure as the Chairman. Olumide Adeosun, the esteemed CEO of Ardova Plc and the outgoing Chairman of MOMAN, completed his term on August 31, 2023.

“Assuming the leadership role for the next 2 years effective September 1, 2023, will be Huub Stokman, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited (NRL).

“Under the guidance of Olumide Adeosun, MOMAN has thrived as a cornerstone of the Nigerian energy landscape, fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration within the petroleum marketing sector. MOMAN achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure, advocating for industry excellence, sustainability, and regulatory advancements.

“Olumide Adeosun’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering MOMAN through a dynamic period marked by transformative changes in the energy sector. His commitment to driving operational excellence, regulatory adherence, and community engagement has set a solid foundation for the association’s future endeavours.

“The incoming Chairman, Huub Stokman, brings a wealth of experience to the role. As the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing complex operations, optimizing business strategies, and fostering strategic partnerships. His deep understanding of the petroleum retail landscape uniquely positions him to lead MOMAN into the next phase of its journey.

“MOMAN expresses its profound gratitude to Olumide Adeosun for his dedicated service and outstanding contributions during his tenure as Chairman. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate the evolving energy landscape and pursue new horizons.

“Huub Stokman’s appointment as Chairman ushers in an exciting chapter for MOMAN. His expertise, vision, and commitment to industry excellence align seamlessly with the association’s mission to drive sustainable growth, advocate for regulatory advancements, and champion the interests of its members. The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, was reappointed ES/CEO for a second term of five years.

“MOMAN looks forward to a seamless transition and a new era of innovation and growth under Huub Stokman’s leadership. The association remains dedicated to promoting the highest standards of business practices, fostering collaboration, and contributing positively to Nigeria’s energy sector and economy.”