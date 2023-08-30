The Gabon Military Coup that took place in the early hours of Wednesday just after the Presidential Election has received widespread reaction as netizens on social media condemn the 56-year dictatorship of Ali Bongo’s family.

Nairametrics reported that a group of senior military officials in Gabon declared on national television that they had assumed control of the government following the announcement by the state election body that President Ali Bongo had secured a third term.

Speaking on state media – Gabon 24 – the officers said they were acting on behalf of all military and security units within the country as they declared the nullification of the election results, the immediate closure of borders until further notice, and the dissolution of state institutions.

This coup is coming less than 2 months after a group of military junta took control of the Niger Republic.

Reactions on X app (Twitter)

Nigerians and Africans at large have reacted to the Gabon coup with many condemning the election that brought in Ali Bongo for 3rd term noting that the Bongo family has been ruling Gabon since 1967.

David Hundeyin sarcastically said the Presidential election was “the real coup” as he condemned the nature of the election.

“A coup already took place in Gabon 3 days ago with that fraudulent sham election. That’s the coup I will condemn. I hereby condemn the Gabonese coup.”

Lafon queried why coups in Africa have always been in francophone countries.

“There’s a question we all need to ask ourselves, why are these coups taking place mostly in French colonial Africa, France must be doing something bad in these nations to make the military leaders come in to restore order, and let peace reign Why.”

Amakanji Thomas says Gabon citizens deserve better than allowthoughamily rule them for 53 years.

“The people of Gabon deserve better! 53 years rule of the Bongo family comes to an end, elections must reflect the will of the people, not familof the family’sof in chargey will.”

Chief Ikukuoma is pleased that Ali Bongo was removed and believes Cameroon could be the country to observe as regards military takeovers.

“Gabon Military has successfully carried out a coup and taken over power!!! They have successfully saved their country from the hands of its dictator Ali Bongoa savedcountryBongo!!! Keep close eyes on Cameroon.”

Abby in reaction to the coup, shared a video showing Ali Bongo as he struggles to walk. She wonders why a man with visible health challenges would still rig an election to stay in power.

“No, this cannot be Ali Bongo, the supposed winner of the sham Gabon elections. No, this cannot be the man whose family has been in power since 1967! No, this cannot be the Ali Bongo who sane & healthy men rigged in for a 3rd term! Africans are u cursed?”

No, this cannot be Ali Bongo, the supposed winner of the sham Gabon elections. No, this cannot be the man whose family has been in power since 1967! No, this cannot be the Ali Bongo who sane & healthy men rigged in for a 3rd term!

Sizzle noted that he supports the coup because Bongo’s family has been ruling Gabon for more than 50 years.

“WITH MY FULL CHEST I am In support of a Military Coup in GABON, where one Family THE BONGOS has been in “Democratic” Power for up to 57yrs. They Bully & Kill any challengers then constantly rig the Elections and constitution and constitution to keep themselves in Office. Good riddance.”

