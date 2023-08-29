Life begins at 40, is a common phrase, yet a few women have shown that life can begin way earlier with billions of dollars in a bank account.

Even more interesting, is the fact that this new generation of female billionaires is redefining what it means to be wealthy, influential and young.

The youngest among them, at only 27 years old, has already secured her place among the world’s financial elite. Although a number of these women are a product of inherited riches, a few have amassed this fortune from scratch.

Regardless, looking at the climate of the top elites who exist in the world, these women have shown that when it comes to making a fortune, neither age nor gender can stand in the way. In this article, Nairametrics highlights the top 10 female billionaires under the age of 40 who are changing the narrative of what it means to own a billion-dollar legacy in today’s fast-paced world.

Ipek Kirac- $2.9B

Age: 38

Ipek Kirac, an heir to Turkey’s colossal conglomerate, Koc Holding, is among this elite group. Koc Holding operates in the energy, autos, consumer goods, and finance. Ipek Kirac joined its board in 2016 and currently serves as chairwoman and CEO of Sirena Marine Maritime Industry and Trade.

Anne Werninghaus-$1.2B

Age-37

Anne Marie Werninghaus, WEG’s largest individual shareholder, is connected to its funds through her grandfather. WEG, Latin America’s electrical motor manufacturing leader, achieved $3.05 billion in 2020 revenue. Anne founded VestesBr in 2011 but is not actively involved with WEG, residing quietly in Joinville, near the company’s headquarters.

Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke- $1.2 B

Age-36

A self-made billionaire, Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke owns 12% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical device company with a rich history dating back to 1839. Today, B. Braun boasts over 64,000 employees and a diverse product range, from infusion solutions to surgical instruments.

Her mother’s cousin Ludwig Georg Braun took the reins in 1977 when the company had just $24 million in annual sales (now around $8 billion or more). Eva Maria works as a Communications Manager for B. Braun.

Lu Yiwen- $1.6B

Age- 36

Another self-made billionaire, Lu Yiwen, a co-founder of Darry King Corp, has played a pivotal role in the jewelry supplier’s success. Specializing in engagement rings, the brand has been a hit with young Chinese couples in recent years. DR Corp went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2021.

Ginia Rinehart-$1.9B

Age-36

Ginia Rinehart is the youngest child of Australian mining mogul Gina Rinehart.

Ginia Rinehart, alongside her three siblings, are beneficiaries of the trust that owns a substantial stake in Hancock Prospecting.

Melanie Perkins-$3.6B

Age-36

Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of Canva, has seen her design software company soar in value to $40 billion as of 2021. Canva has drawn in 60 million monthly users and 500,000 paying teams, including Intel and Zoom. Canva was founded in 2013 by Perkins and her husband, Cliff Obrecht. Perkin owns an estimated 18% stake.

The couple has pledged to transfer more than 80% of their stake to the Canva Foundation for charitable causes.

Franziska Wuerbser-$1,2B

Age- 35

Franziska Wuerbser, the daughter of Gabriella Meister, is one of the heirs to Rational AG, a kitchen appliance manufacturer with over 50% market share in food preparation appliances used in commercial kitchens.

Rihanna- $1.4 B

Age- 35

Barbadian singer, Rihanna is part of the billionaire club largely due to the success of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. She also holds a 30% stake in the over $1 billion Savage x Fenty lingerie line company.

The cosmetics company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, doubled its revenue in 2022.

Katharina Andresen-$1.5B

Age-28

Norwegian Katharina Andresen one of the world’s youngest billionaires, inherited 42% of the family investment company, Ferd. The company is involved in hedge funds, stock market investments, and private equity.

Alexandra Andresen-$1.5 B

Age- 27 years old

The youngest of this elite group, Alexandra Andresen, along with her sister Katharina, holds a significant stake in the family-owned investment company Ferd. Their father, Johan, oversees the company, maintaining 70% of the votes via a dual-class share structure.