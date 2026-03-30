President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim M. Ida as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and nominated seven individuals as National Population Commission (NPC) commissioners.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on March 30, 2026, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the President also appointed Dr Yusuf Mohammed from Kano State as Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, and confirmed the appointment of Bala Mohammed Bello as Special Adviser on Political Economy.

What they are saying

The Presidency said the appointments reflect Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening key institutions and enhancing governance delivery.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Sen. Dr Ibrahim Ida as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission and nominated seven people to fill vacant commissioner positions at the National Population Commission.”

The Presidency said the appointments underscore President Tinubu’s confidence in the ability of the appointees to effectively deliver on the administration’s agenda.

“The President expressed strong confidence in the appointees’ capacity to contribute meaningfully toward improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

More insights

Beyond Ida’s appointment, the President nominated seven individuals to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission, representing their respective states.

They are: Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu’azu (Zamfara), Usman Abubakar Tuggar (Bauchi), Dr Isaka Alada Yahaya (Kwara), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda (Katsina), Suleiman Umar (Jigawa), and Hon. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto).

The statement noted that these nominations are subject to confirmation by the National Assembly and are intended to complement other Federal Commissioners already sworn in.

In addition, Bala Mohammed Bello, who hails from Taraba State, was confirmed as Special Adviser on Political Economy.

Bello holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and previously served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as Executive Director (Corporate Services) at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank between 2017 and 2022.

What you should know

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is Nigeria’s primary regulatory body responsible for the registration and management of companies, business names, and incorporated trustees.

In early February, Nairametrics reported that the CAC had scaled up its operations to process about 10,000 business registrations daily, which the commission attributed to the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across its service delivery platforms.

Against this backdrop, the appointment of Ibrahim Ida is seen as a move to consolidate these gains and deepen institutional efficiency.

Born on January 15, 1949, Ida is a former Senator who represented Katsina Central and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He brings decades of experience in public administration and finance, having served as Commissioner of Finance in Katsina State and Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He holds an AIB from London (1977), an MSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan (1983), and an LLB/BL from the University of Abuja (2003).