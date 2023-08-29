The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it has taken disciplinary action against staff members who were caught on video, under-dispensing fuel to customers at one of its retail stations in the country.

The company made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 29.

The statement read as follows;

“Dear Valued Customers,

Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media depicting NNPC Retail Ltd. service agents apparently under-dispensing fuel to customers.

While taking these actions very seriously, we would like to inform the general public that we have identified both the station and the individuals involved and have taken appropriate disciplinary action against the staff.

Measures have already been put in place to prevent any future recurrence of such incidents across our retail network.

In the spirit of open and transparent communication with our customers towards effective service improvement, we encourage our customers to always report any areas in need of improvement at our over 900 stations through our social media channels and customer care lines: 09091000086-7.

We regret this unfortunate incident and will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd. brand.”