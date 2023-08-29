MTN Nigeria has signed a ‘5G2Business’ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seplat Energy to deploy 5G services to facilitate business optimization.

According to a statement from the telecom company, the 5G2Business MoU attests to unprecedented advancements in business digital transformation.

It added that 5G will enable businesses to unlock new efficiencies, automate processes, optimize operations, and propel innovation and productivity to new heights.

MTN said Seplat’s adoption of 5G services is a testament to the company’s drive to lead the digital revolution in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. Globally, 5G technology is powering the 4th Industrial Revolution with its low latency that facilitates Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and smart business operations.

New possibilities

Speaking on this collaboration, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, stated:

“We are thrilled to join hands with Seplat Energy to spearhead the integration of intelligent digital technologies into industry processes in Nigeria. With this partnership, we open new vistas of possibilities, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digitally transform their day-to-day operations. While revolutionizing the energy sector, this collaboration is set to deliver great value to Seplat Energy’s stakeholders.”

In agreement, Charles Gbandi, Director, of Corporate Services at Seplat Energy said,

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with MTN Nigeria as this collaboration is a game-changer for our industry. As a sustainable business, this partnership marks a significant step forward in embracing 5G technology’s vast potential, and we believe it will empower us to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the energy sector.”

5G in Nigeria

While MTN Nigeria was the first telecom operator to launch 5G in the country last year, two other companies, MAFAB and Airtel Nigeria, have also deployed the same technology this year.

While the big companies are already connecting to the technology, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Danbatta, recently declared that e-commerce platforms and fintechs in Nigeria would benefit immensely from 5G as the operators expand the service.

According to him, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), especially fintech and e-commerce firms are currently expanding the digital ecosystem in Nigeria by riding on telecoms infrastructure, which is being improved upon through the deployment of new technologies.

The NCC boss noted that ongoing efforts to deepen broadband penetration and the deployment of 5G would further boost the services of digital SMEs.