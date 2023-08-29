The Federal Government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) says that the floods being experienced in Nigeria are not due to the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

This was made known by the Director General of NIHSA, Clement Nze, during a press briefing on Tuesday at the agency’s office in Abuja.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs East and Central African Division, Abuja, had a few days ago, announced that the ministry received a note from Cameroon informing them that it is going to release water from Lagdo Dam into Benue River.

Reasons for the flood

Nze said the development is due to flash floods, poorly constructed or lack of proper flood channels, and inadequate drainage systems across the country, adding that even if the Lagdo Dam were to collapse, its impact would not go past Numan in Adamawa State.

Mr Nze said that the Dam has been closed at the moment and while appealing for calm, he reminded that flood warnings had been given to states to be affected adversely since February.

The NIHSA boss is also advocating the construction of earth dams on the tributaries of the Niger and Benue rivers and speedy action on the construction of the Kashimbila Dam in Adamawa State.

He also clarified that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Nigeria and Cameron in 2016 doesn’t require the Cameroonian authorities to inform Nigeria before releasing water from the Lagdo Dam.

What you should know

Recall that the Director of the African Affairs, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Umar Salisu, in a letter dated August 21, and addressed to NEMA, stated that the ministry received a note from the High Commission of Cameroon as regards the opening of the Lagdo dam.

The letter partly reads, “I have the honour to inform that the ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.’’

Meanwhile, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, had warned that intense flooding will be experienced in some states within the next 7 days, following the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam.

She, however, assured Nigerians that shelters will be provided to residents in flood-prone states.