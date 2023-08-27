The recent appointment of Hannatu Musawa as the Minister of Arts and Culture has ignited a storm of criticism in Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s selection of Musawa is facing renewed scrutiny due to allegations questioning her credentials.

On Twitter, Nigerians have unleashed their concerns over the integrity of the constitution, especially in light of claims made by senior lawyers who assert that her ministerial appointment has been “vindicated” by the constitution, despite being called out for her NYSC certificate.

Hannatu Musawa, who has spent barely 3 weeks in her new office, has found herself at the centre.. ., a years-old forget of controversy due to her ongoing participation in the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Reports have confirmed that the NYSC management acknowledges her as an active corps member.

The internet has been inundated with reactions from various users, expressing their dissatisfaction with the entire appointment and screening process.

@LettertoJack voiced dismay over the ministerial screening process and its apparent flaws.

NYSC’s confirmation that the newly appointed Minister of Art, Culture, & Creative Economy is a serving Corps member makes the whole appointment screening process a joke. The almighty SSS, self-named DSS, failed to see that during their background investigation.

Oluwatosin echoed these sentiments, raising questions about the integrity of the system and the ministerial selection process.

“Remind me who nominated her? Who is SSS answerable to? The system is already a joke”

According to @Osheyguy, Musawa was initially nominated by former President Mohammed Buhari but was rejected during the screening due to concerns raised by the DSS about her NYSC certificate.

“She was nominated by Buhari but DSS report on this NYSC made the 9th Assembly refuse to screen her. However, she was “smuggled in” again this time as she had now gone to do the NYSC”

@BigRecky emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that it undermines the government’s integrity and sends a message that qualifications may not matter in ministerial appointments.

“This is a serious matter. It undermines the integrity of the government, and it sends a message that anyone can be appointed to any position, regardless of their qualifications.”

Inibehe Effiong questioned why the Arts and Culture minister was serving in the NYSC program even after surpassing the age limit for participants.

If she was 30 and above at graduation, she should have applied for an exemption. She cannot be serving as a Minister while also serving as a corps member. It is a mockery of the NYSC scheme. This woman went through various screenings, yet it wasn’t dictated. It’s a crying shame.

In a succinct comment, @thescholar highlighted the challenges of navigating Nigeria's systems, where someone without an NYSC certificate can become a serving minister.

“Surviving in Nigeria is a matter of connection, someone without an NYSC certificate is a serving minister.”

Surviving in Nigeria is matter of connection, someone without NYSC certificate is a serving minister. pic.twitter.com/56MxoXZTzf — Scholar (@the_scholar1) August 26, 2023

@El Zubayr also raised concerns about Musawa’s age, wondering how someone above 30 years old could still be serving in the NYSC program without an exemption letter

My question is how on earth someone who is above 30 years will still be serving? This woman is above 40 years old. Did @nysc_ng forget to issue her an exemption letter or what?

What you should know

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, is currently doing her one-year youth service and therefore, occupying the ministerial position is in breach of the NYSC Act.

She had originally been mobilized for service in 2001 in Ebonyi State but later relocated to Kaduna State, abandoning the program.

In 2020, her nomination as Commissioner was rejected for failing to submit her NYSC certificate. Despite this, some senior lawyers argue that her appointment aligns with the Nigerian Constitution’s Section 147, which outlines ministerial qualifications similar to those for the House of Representatives election.

Musawa has remained silent amid the ongoing controversy.