The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Fesuts Keyamo has met with Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on compensation and relocation of Abuja indigenes who were affected by the planned construction of a second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The Minister also said he and his team met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar on the possible restoration of direct flight services between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keyamo stated these early today through his verified Twitter handle.

According to Keyamo, it was pertinent for the ministry to resolve the issue of the F.C.T indigenes who were displaced by the Federal Government after it earlier in the year, secured 12, 000 hectares of land for the aerotropolis project in Abuja.

The aerotropolis project includes a second runway for Abuja Airport, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Aviation Leasing Company (ALC), agro-allied cargo terminals, a national carrier and Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU), among others.

Mr. Muhammad Bello, the Minister of F.C.T, had handed over the certificate of occupancy for the hectares of land in Abuja to the former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

The construction site for the second runway for Abuja Airport was handed over to a contractor – China Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited (CCECC).

Keyamo in his handle said that it was necessary for the indigenes to be compensated and relocated before construction works began on the site after the acquisition of the hectares of land by the government.

He insisted that the contractors had been mobilized by the Federal Government to move to the site.

He said: “The Indigenes need to be compensated and relocated before the construction of the second runway at the Abuja airport can commence in earnest. The contractors have been mobilised to move to the site.”

Also, he said he met with Tuggar and discussed how to resolve the issue of the resumption of Emirates Airlines flights to Nigeria.

He also said that the two looked into the related issue of the resumption of the issuance of Dubai visas to Nigerians, which was suspended in 2022.

He assured that the ministry was currently making progress on the issues.

But, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, the immediate past President of Aviation Round Table (ART), wondered how the construction of a second runway for Abuja Airport could be a priority to the Federal Government at this time.

Rather, he wanted the Federal Government to address the challenges of blocked funds by foreign airlines and the appalling condition of the international wing of the Lagos Airport.

He said: “How can a second Abuja runway be a priority in the face of many unresolved issues; growing foreign airlines home remittance, MMA1, which is the number one Nigeria gateway and has remained a national disgrace through years of neglect and shoddy palliatives, rather than focus the root cause?

“Terminal expansion as per the master plan for fingers A,B, C and adequate maintenance of existing fingers D and E are some of the challenges, which needed immediate resolution.”