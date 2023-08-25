About 10 directors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have refused to heed the newly revised Public Service Rules which mandated directors in the public sector who had stayed in office for at least eight years to retire.

Recall that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, via a memo dated July 27, addressed all Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, to adhere to the provisions of the newly revised PSR.

The letter with reference number: FCTA/HRM/ 141145/Vol. I was addressed to the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority; Secretaries, Mandate Secretariats; Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals, Coordinators and Directors, FCTA Common Services Department and all staff.

According to the tenure policy provisions of section 020909 of the revised Public Service Rules which took effect from July 27, directors or their equivalents on Grade Level 17, were expected to vacate office.

Although some directors in several ministries who have stayed above 8 years on the directorate cadre have retired from public service, the 10 directors of the FCTA gathered to have spent between 9 and 12 years are yet to turn in their letter of retirement.

This revelation that 10 directors in the FCTA refused to retire was made known by an official of the FCTA.

He said:

‘’No fewer than 10 directors who have spent between nine and 12 years in office have refused to vacate office or retire as stipulated by the revised PSR. In fact, the Director of Human Resource Management has just asked the permanent secretary for a three-month extension in the office.

‘’Though the request has not been granted, everyone in FCTA is worried by the refusal of the concerned officials to comply with the rules. We are hoping the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike would intervene speedily.’’

More on the newly revised Public Service Rule

Aside from the directive for directors who have spent over 8 years on the directorate cadre to retire, the newly revised PSR also introduced a tenure policy for permanent secretaries. According to the PSR, permanent secretaries will be required to spend four years in office which is renewable subject to performance.