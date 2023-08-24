Olumide Akpata, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has decided to disengage from his position as Senior Partner at Templars, a prominent law firm.

In an announcement from the company on August 24, 2023, it was conveyed that the ex-NBA President had officially informed the firm’s other partners and management about his intent to engage in active politics.

Consistent with the firm’s governance procedures, it was mutually decided that he would relinquish his position within the firm, effective Thursday, August 31, 2023.

, “The Partners and management of TEMPLARS wish to announce that a Senior Partner at the Firm and the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has formally informed the Firm of his decision to participate in active politics. “On account of this, and in line with the Firm’s governance protocols, Olumide Akpata and the Partners of the Firm have agreed that he disengages from the Firm with effect from 31st August 2023. This will enable him to fully focus on his project of contributing towards nation building.”

Backstory

Mr. Olumide Akpata recently announced his membership in the Labour Party and desire to contribute to national development rather than sit on the sidelines and criticise.

He has been seen in recent Labour party activities in his Edo state and many opine he’s gearing up to succeed Governor Obaseki.

However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll run in the upcoming Edo state election scheduled to be held around September next year.