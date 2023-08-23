Travel and tourism investments are on a path to recovery, with a projected value of $955 billion by the end of 2023, according to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

This forecast indicates an 11.5% growth in investments, aiming to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

The WTTC report predicts a global average annual growth of 6.1% in the travel and tourism sector by 2033, with Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean leading in annualized growth rates.

Driven by pent-up demand, travel and tourism investment reached $856 billion in the past year, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous year.

However, this figure remains 22.5% lower than 2019 levels while still being 53% higher than in 2000.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific and Africa have seen substantial growth, with investments in 2022 being 161% higher than in 2000. In contrast, Europe and the Middle East have shown slower growth, with the pandemic erasing some previous gains.

In 2022, the United States led in absolute travel and tourism investment with $213 billion, followed by China at $146 billion and Saudi Arabia at $42 billion.

From 2010 to 2019, investment in the sector grew steadily at a 4.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching $1.1 trillion in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a 24% decline in 2020 and an additional 8% decline in 2021, with 2022 marking a turnaround.

Some island destinations, such as the US Virgin Islands, directed a significant share of their economies into travel and tourism investment, with a focus on hotels, aircraft, and car fleets.

However, rising global interest rates pose potential challenges for future investments. Higher interest rates may increase borrowing costs.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is deemed essential to maintain the sector’s growth.

Private investments in infrastructure and capacity expansion, coupled with public investments, are seen as instrumental in generating economic growth and job opportunities.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO of WTTC, highlighted the significance of travel and tourism investment for global connectivity and economic revival, emphasizing its importance in driving economic recovery and growth.

“Investment in Travel & Tourism is integral to the world’s recovery and growth. The sector’s resilience and potential for innovation continue to drive us forward. We remain confident, yet vigilant, in our pursuit of a brighter, more connected global future.”