In a bid to tackle the persistent flooding issues along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, Minister of Works, David Umahi, has unveiled his intention to oversee the construction of a flyover as a permanent solution.

The announcement was made during his inspection visit to ongoing construction sites along the Abuja-Lokoja road, a day after his official assumption of office.

Accompanied by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and several ministry directors, Umahi’s tour encompassed key areas along the road currently under construction.

Highlighting the significance of the Abuja-Lokoja road as a vital link between various regions of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, the minister emphasized its pivotal role in the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

Umahi pinpointed a recurring flooding trouble spot at the Koton Karfe section, which he believes can be effectively addressed through the construction of a flyover spanning approximately 1.6 kilometers.

He said,

“That will work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiplied by two. So, we are going to be proposing and submitting it to Mr. President to give us his nod because we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems.”

Umahi pledges to use concrete for road construction.

In a pledge to enhance road infrastructure nationwide, Umahi expressed his commitment to promoting the use of concrete in road construction.

He asserted that concrete roads, lasting up to 50 years with minimal maintenance requirements, were a more durable choice.

Governor Yahaya Bello applauded Minister Umahi for selecting the state as his initial field assignment and assured unwavering support for both the minister and the road construction contractors.

Bello praised the emphasis on robust road construction and essential infrastructure, asserting their long-term benefits over temporary measures.

Bello further commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Umahi as Minister of Works, highlighting Umahi’s practical approach to challenges.

In his words,

“For Mr. President to deploy the Honourable Minister for works in a day after swearing in to come and look into this particular problem is commendable. I think we can ask for more,”

He also expressed confidence in the resilience of the proposed road design against future flooding challenges.