Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, pledged to reveal the administration’s foreign policy vision within the upcoming days.

He made this commitment on Monday as he resumed his duties at the Ministry, following his inauguration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tuggar expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation, during a brief reception, which included the presence of Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.

Nairametrics reports that he urged for the ministry’s support in elevating Nigeria’s global position and emphasized their responsibility in upholding the ministry’s standards for this purpose.

What he said

Tuggar added that the time is challenging, given the current situation, but noted saying,

“It is the highest honour to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by President Bola Tinubu.”

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting our citizens abroad.

“As a historically important ministry, foreign affairs has long represented a high standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to make sure that those standards never fail. Every one of us has a key role to play.

“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crisis in Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic uncertainty, we have a lot of work to do.

“In the coming days, I will be meeting with many of you to better understand the needs of the ministry and develop plans to tackle these challenges.”

New foreign policy to be unveiled.

He also declared he will be unveiling a new foreign policy,

