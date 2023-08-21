President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 new ministers that would form his cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony which was held in the nation’s capital, Abuja, started at 10 am.

The new ministerial designates took their oaths in batches of five according to their states of origin.

Kwara-born Lateef Fagbemi, who was sworn in as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, led the first pack of five new ministers.

Next to be sworn in was Nkiruka Onyejeocha from Abia State, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment.

The other three minister-designates to be sworn in from the first batch were Ekperipe Ekpo of Akwa Ibom State, the Minister of State (Gas) in the Petroleum Resources, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy and the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

In the second batch, Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister in Charge of Health and Social Welfare was first to be sworn in, followed by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The others that were part of the second batch include Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, from Benue State, Minster of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, from Borno State and Minister of State, ( Oil) Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu of Cross Rivers State, led the third batch of the swearing-in of minister-designates.

Others include the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, from Cross Rivers State, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, and Abubakar Momoh, whose responsibility will be to serve as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

More to come later.