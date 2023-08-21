Nigerian moviegoers have collectively spent N226 million at local cinemas to watch “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” as it approaches the global box office milestone of $550 million.

Data from the Cinema Association of Nigeria shows that “Mission Impossible” has been in Nigerian theatres for five weeks, starting with an impressive N87.13 million in its opening week.

On the international stage, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is close to hitting a significant box office milestone, despite facing competition, Collider reports.

After six weeks in theatres, the film is on the verge of surpassing $550 million worldwide, which would surpass the earnings of the 2000 instalment, “Mission: Impossible 2.”

The film’s recent weekend earnings of $2.7 million domestically and $6.2 million internationally have brought the total gross to $541 million, with its eyes set on the $550 million mark.

However, this achievement is still below other franchise entries, like “Ghost Protocol” ($694 million), “Rogue Nation” ($683 million), and “Fallout” ($786 million).

“Dead Reckoning Part One” had a substantial budget of $290 million, largely due to pandemic-related expenses. To break even, it needs to reach around $600 million, adding pressure to a film that debuted just 10 days before “Barbenheimer’s Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which caused it to lose all its IMAX screens to the latter.

Despite the success of Tom Cruise in previous franchise instalments, “Dead Reckoning Part One” has fallen short in comparison. Paramount faces the challenge of redeeming the franchise with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,” set for 2024, but potential delays due to ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes may impact those plans.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiered on the Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023, and was theatrically released in the United States on July 12, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

A glance at competitor, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie shows a stellar performance as it is, edging out Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in domestic box office sales with a gross of $537.5 million, compared to The Dark Knight’s $536 million.

This success makes Barbie Warner Bros.’ the highest-grossing domestic release to date, although it still trails behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023. Released in July alongside Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie began with a historic $162 million opening weekend and recently crossed the billion-dollar mark.