Nigeria’s pioneering innovation and sustainable mobility company, Possible EVS, which announced the opening of Nigeria’s first-ever taxi service, EV Taxi, in July, is set to launch fast electric vehicle charging stations in the country.

This information was made known in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, Mosope Olaosebikan on Thursday.

According to Olaosebikan, the electric vehicle charging station called Charging Hub, will act as a practical, quick-charging point for electric buses, taxis, and private vehicles.

Advancing Sustainable Mobility

Possible EVS’ CEO disclosed that the proposed establishment of a Charging Hub in Nigeria is a revolutionary step toward promoting sustainable mobility and encouraging the wide adoption of EVs in the nation.

Olaosebikan stated that the charging station will first be introduced in Abuja, and it will offer free services to residents of the nation’s capital for the following six months.

More charging stations in other cities in Nigeria would follow after the introduction of the Charging Hub in Abuja.

The Charging Hub will provide Nigerians who own electric cars the opportunity to access a publicly available fast-charging station where they can drive in, plug their vehicles, and have it fully charged in 30 minutes or less.

A Bold Vision for the Future

The CEO of Possible EVS said:

“The launch of our super-fast charging stations is an important milestone in our effort to decarbonize the transportation sector and encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

“My team and I are very excited about this project. This is our first charging station, and we’ve decided to make it free for everyone for the next six months.

There are many more to come. We plan to have 10,000 stations deployed in public places and highways across the country within the next five years, allowing EV owners to recharge their lithium-ion battery as they travel,” the Possible EVS CEO remarked.

“The station has four superchargers, each able to deliver up to 350 kW of power, enough to replenish your car with about 100 miles (160 km) of range, depending on the specific range capability of your EV.

In addition, the station also has an EV charging truck that is available on demand, bringing power to you wherever you are.

“This is a milestone in our journey to 100% renewable energy in the transport sector. It will greatly boost the confidence of many Nigerians in owning an EV, knowing that they have a convenient, ultra-fast, publicly available charging station to support them and make their lives easier.

Olaosebikan revealed that Possible EV-making charging stations convenient and available for public use in Nigeria are paving the way for the eventual proliferation of EVs while also setting itself as a leader in the burgeoning green transport industry in Africa.