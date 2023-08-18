The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria has announced a subscription offer for the FGN Savings Bond for August 2023.

This Savings Bond is to provide Investors with an opportunity to earn competitive interest rates while supporting the country’s economic development.

The subscription offer includes two options:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond with a maturity date of August 1,6 th , 2025, with an annual interest rate of 9.634%.

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due on August 16 th , 2026, offering an annual interest rate of 10.634%.

These rates offer a negative real return as they are well below the national inflation rate of 24.08% for July 2023.

Other details:

The subscription period for the FGN Savings Bond opened on August 7 th , 2023, and will close on August 7 th, 2023.

The total amount allotted for the 2-year bond is N421.76 million while that of the 3-year bond is N1.06 billion.

Once subscribed, bondholders will receive coupon payments at regular intervals. The coupon payment dates are scheduled for November 16, February 16, May 16, and August 16.

The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond program is designed to attract domestic savings while simultaneously financing critical infrastructure projects and government initiatives.