The Kaduna State Government, in collaboration with Google, has announced a pioneering initiative to train 5,000 women and girls in data science, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial application of digital technologies.

This initiative, part of a broader skills development program supported by Google.org, aims to empower 20,000 more women and young people across Nigeria with 21st-century skills, positioning them for opportunities in the digital and creative industries.

The program will be executed by Data Science Nigeria, which will set up Arewa Tech4Ladies.

The State Government said the initiative is crafted to serve four key semi-urban and rural communities in Kaduna State, offering specialized women-focused learning, mentoring, and job placement support facilities.

According to the state, the collaboration is a clear indication of both parties’ commitment to driving inclusion in the tech industry, ultimately supporting improved economic livelihoods through the digital economy in Nigeria.

Economic progress

Commenting on the initiative, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said:

“Inclusion in technology is not just about social equity; it’s about economic progress. By empowering our women with digital skills, we’re not only breaking gender barriers but also setting the stage for significant economic growth. This partnership with Google underscores our commitment to harnessing the vast potential of our women for the socio-economic transformation of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

“ The Kaduna State Government has consistently emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to drive economic growth. Central to this vision is the inclusion of women in the tech space. By providing focused tech training and ensuring accessibility, the state aims to empower this demographic, recognizing their potential to be significant contributors to the digital economy and the broader socio-economic landscape. ”

Also speaking, Google’s Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, said the future of tech in Nigeria hinges on tapping into the potential of every individual, irrespective of gender. According to him, Google’s collaboration with the Kaduna State Government is a testament to its unwavering belief in the transformative power of women in tech.

Through the support of Google.org, Balogun said the company is dedicated to fostering a more inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every trained woman becomes a beacon of change in the tech world.