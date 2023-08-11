Through the Feather Internet Initiative, Raven Bank has begun contributing to the educational sector by providing free WIFI across Nigerian campuses.

The BAFI Award, 2022 Neo Bank of the Year, unveiled the Initiative on Friday during the maiden launch of Raven Feather Internet at the Ignatius Ajuru University, Rumolumeli, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

Celebrating the impressive feat, Uchenna Nnodim, Chief Executive Officer of Raven Bank, revealed that this was the first step towards the bank’s goal of empowering over 400,000 students across Federal and State universities in the country with free high-speed broadband internet access to boost academic performance.

He unveiled that the initiative emerged as a strategic remedy to address the prevalent digital divide resulting from limited internet access, a hurdle encountered by numerous Nigerian students. Drawing from his own educational journey, he candidly shared the obstacles he confronted in accessing the internet as a student. This, coupled with Raven’s resolute commitment to enhancing financial literacy among Gen Z and millennials, spurred the imperative for this visionary initiative.

He said, “We realised that about 70 per cent of Nigerian students do not have access to the internet. This is a large number. We are also very much aware that in modern times the volume of information and knowledge that exists on the internet cannot be overemphasised.”

“You can literally have access to any knowledge or information via the internet, so access to the internet is so crucial for educational and academic excellence.”

Nnodim further noted that the maiden launch at IAUE was the initiative’s first step. “Our launch today (Friday) was our maiden location, but we have big plans for the project. I have already stated we want to reach at least 400,000 students, and we have already mapped out 26 other locations we are exploring to expand.”

“We are in talks with the management of these other locations, and the conversation is going smoothly. Our plan is to execute in these locations by the second quarter of 2024,” he added.

The official launch of Raven Feather Internet commenced with an hour-long interactive workshop, hosted by Raven CFO Chidinma Maduwesi, featuring engaging dialogues on topics spanning savings, investments, entrepreneurship, and more. The esteemed workshop panel comprised Uchenna Nnodim, Raven CEO, Raven POS aggregator Benjamin Idisi, and Kelechi Godfrey, Financial Educator from The Boardroom. And students were captivated in the later half of the event by performances from selected artistes.

Also in attendance at the launch was Professor Okey Okechukwu, Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. In his speech, he extolled the Raven management for their successful work in the implementation and execution of the Feather Internet initiative on campus. At the same time, commending the bank for choosing the institution for the pilot project.

He further encouraged the students to take advantage of the free internet on campus, adding that the internet not only offers academic enrichment but also exposes students to a wide array of life skills, empowering them throughout their academic journey and beyond.

Reaffirming the profound impact of Feather Internet, Nnodim expressed, “This programme is specifically targeted to have a high-level impact in the lives of Nigerian students.” “It is aimed at giving 400,000 Nigerian students access to free internet on daily bases; this is the maiden launch and just in one location; we intend to extend it to other Universities. The essence is to ensure that students have access to the internet for their academic pursuit, for research and to enable them to have access to any knowledge they have interest in.”

Addressing the idea behind the name, he pointed out that the feathers of the majestic raven, the company’s mascot, birthed the name. Inspired by the swiftness of its wings, the team named the internet network transcending borders and redefining digital interaction after its feathers.

To discover more about Raven Bank’s transformative Feather Internet Program and become part of this historic journey, follow Raven Bank on @theravenbank across all platforms.

About Raven Bank:

Raven Bank “Raven” or “RMFB” is a digital bank that provides fast, secure and reliable financial services to the African people starting from Nigeria.

The “People’s Bank of Africa” – Raven Bank stands at the forefront of innovation, committed to redefining connectivity and education through its visionary Feather Internet Program. With an unwavering dedication to empowering students and bridging the digital divide, Raven Bank envisions a world where technology enriches lives and fuels dreams.

Download the Raven Bank app.