In Africa, a transformative force is silently evolving – a booming youth population. By 2030, young Africans are expected to constitute 42% of the world’s youth population.

Today, with an astounding 60% of its population under the age of 25, Africa’s economic prosperity is within its own grasp.

Described by experts as a treasure trove of opportunity, the untapped potential of Africa’s growing youth population is one that can only be unlocked through strategic investments, and smart policies alongside a secure and enabling environment for growth.

Digital Technology Reshaping Africa’s Young Workforce

In recent years, digital technology has revolutionized Africa’s youth workforce by bridging the gap between talent and opportunities.

An easily recognizable avenue for growth is the continent’s creative, digital and knowledge industries.

Access to affordable smartphones and internet connectivity has opened up a world of possibilities, empowering young Africans to connect, collaborate, and showcase their skills on global platforms.

Digital platforms provide a vehicle for amplifying creativity, empowering African youth to tell their own stories, challenge stereotypes, and redefine Africa’s narrative.

The creative and knowledge industry, encompassing sectors such as music, film, fashion, design, gaming, content creation, hairstyling, craftsmanship and so much more has become a fertile ground for Africa’s youth to realize their potential.

Africa’s vibrant music industry, for example, has witnessed an unprecedented rise in talent, with artists like Burna Boy, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Rema and Tems captivating international audiences and securing collaborations with renowned global musicians.

This success has been facilitated by digital platforms that enable widespread distribution, promotion, and monetization of African music.

Similarly, the film and fashion industries are experiencing a significant renaissance, with African filmmakers and fashion designers receiving international recognition and attention on the global stage.

Overcoming the challenge of insecurity calls for concerted efforts

While technology adoption and use are on the rise, insecurity remains a major challenge to harnessing the ingenuity of the youth within the creative and knowledge industries.

From armed conflicts and political instability to rising crime rates and terrorism, security threats have far-reaching consequences for the continent’s young population.

In recent times, major conversations on social and political change on the continent, and globally, have been led and/or amplified by young people.

In most cases, young creatives and influencers have used various art forms to criticize governance, demand accountability, challenge the political awareness of citizens, inspiring widespread action and mobilization.

“At Africa Soft Power, we are not focusing on the creative economy in the narrow sense of music and film alone.

To our minds, the creative economy includes women who are tying headgear (Gele), Africans in the beauty and makeup industry, etc For us it is the totality of how we dress, the way we look, our vibe and the exciting opportunities that exist within this mix.

With insecurity as a major challenge threatening the progress of young Africans, it is imperative for the government and other stakeholders to actively and intentionally engage young people in the decisions and policies that are shaping the continent’s future” highlighted Nkiru Balonwu, Founder and Creative Director of Africa Soft Power.

Nkiru spoke at a recent forum, organized by Africa Soft Power and supported by Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, and African Women on Board. The event focused on the intricate relationship between digital platforms, technology adoption, youth participation, and creative entrepreneurship.

Experts at the event called on the government and other stakeholders to address growing security challenges, and actively engage young Africans to create an environment where Africa’s vibrant youth population can flourish and propel the continent forward.

Attracting and Retaining African Talents to Stay in Africa

Speaking as a panelist during the event, Njideka Agbo, Founder and CEO Glann Media Consult & Fmr. Editor of Guardian Life Magazine, maintained that insecurity challenges often force Africa’s brightest minds to seek refuge abroad, leading to a brain drain that deprives the continent of valuable expertise.

Njideka believes that by ensuring security and stability, African nations can create an attractive environment that encourages talented individuals to stay and contribute to their homeland’s growth.

“At a time, people were excited to come back to Nigeria, but all that has changed. In 2018, we were the 4th largest group of asylum seekers in the European Union, because more and more people keep moving out in search of greener pastures, more opportunities and better security” says Njideka.

How then do we actively and intentionally engage young people in decisions and policies that shape the continent’s future?

“I think we have captured the attention of the urban youth. The average urban youth is definitely better educated, more politically active, and can see that their political participation can make a difference. The next cycle is dealing with suburban and rural youths, because those are the places where disruptions happen last”, says another member of the panel, Hon Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance and Development, Ekiti State.

Moderated by Folashade Anozie, Founder & CEO, Nonconform Productions, the panel session featured Njideka Agbo, Founder and CEO Glann Media Consult & Fmr. Editor, Guardian Life Magazine; Hon. Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner of Finance & Economic Development, Ekiti State; Dr Seun Fakorede, Commissioner For Youth and Sports, Oyo State and Adaora Ikenze, Director, Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta.

An exciting forum in itself, and the first of many in Africa Soft Power’s Youth Power Series, the event was successful in building a bridge between young people, government and key stakeholders, fostering open dialogue and knowledge sharing