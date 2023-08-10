As air travel makes a steady recovery post-pandemic, current inflation figures signal an imminent increase in the average ticket price (ATP) for flights within Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

According to the 2024 Global Business Travel Forecast, recently published by CWT, a leading business travel and meetings specialist, and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel trade organization, the ATP for these regions is projected to reach $879.

The report reveals that the global ATP for flights booked for business travel witnessed a remarkable surge in 2022, experiencing record-breaking price increments. Specifically, the ATP rose by an astounding 72.2% YoY, reaching $749 in 2022 far surpassing the figures seen in 2019 at $670.

However, a notable distinction exists in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, which exhibited the highest ATP rates in 2022. CWT anticipates a further 2.9% increase in prices later this year, followed by a 2.2% rise in 2024.

Although the demand for air travel has rebounded vigorously, with passenger numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels, this resurgence has been driven primarily by pent-up leisure travel demand. Yet, the aviation sector is grappling with the constraints imposed by labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, which have continued to limit airline capacity

Looking forward, ATP growth is likely to be more modest at 2.3% in 2023 and 1.8% in 2024, albeit from an already high base. Still, many corporate buyers now have less leverage to negotiate with airlines, as their travel volumes remain below pre-pandemic levels.

At $855, the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region recorded the highest ATP in 2022, compared to other parts of the world. This represents a 31.5% increase from 2021. More modest price increases are expected going forward, with ATPs predicted to rise 2.9% this year and 2.2% in 2024.

Why air travel costs may increase?

The report expects a more moderate escalation in prices due to ongoing economic uncertainty and gradual supply-side improvements over the next 12-18 months. Rising fuel costs, labour shortages, and supply chain hurdles, combined with fervent demand, led to a surge in travel prices in 2022, surpassing the previous year’s predictions.

Additionally, high inflation has upped operating expenses for travel providers, a burden partially transferred to travellers. These trends persist into late 2023 and 2024.

Patrick Andersen, CWT’s Chief Executive Officer, underscores the combination of demand and supply-side pressures that drove travel prices to unprecedented heights last year.