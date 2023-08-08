Bet9ja is proud to announce the launch of the Bet9ja Foundation, a dedicated initiative built on our belief in the transformative power of sports and its ability to unite communities.

Beyond offering thrilling gaming experiences, we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve.

The Bet9ja Foundation’s core mission is to create a sense of belonging, support local causes, and foster lasting change in the markets we operate.

Our primary objectives are centred around providing access to quality healthcare, supporting educational opportunities, promoting sports development, facilitating community projects through sustainable energy, technology, human capital development, and empowering youth to achieve their full potential.

To achieve these goals, the Bet9ja Foundation employs a wide array of strategies, including partnering with local organisations, leveraging technology and innovation, and actively engaging in community-based initiatives.

Our journey towards community outreach begins with an understanding of the unique needs and aspirations of the people we serve.

Through extensive research and collaboration with local stakeholders, we have gained insights into the challenges and opportunities present in these communities.

As a testament to our commitment, the Bet9ja Foundation recently visited multiple markets across Lagos, including Oshodi, Mushin, and Mile 12 where we distributed several materials to facilitate trade and provide relief during the ongoing economic challenges.

This initial step is just the beginning of our efforts to create initiatives that resonate with the locals and create a lasting impact.

The Bet9ja Foundation is firmly aligned with our vision, which is deeply rooted in the promise to improve lives not only within our operational areas but also beyond, reaching out to communities far and wide.

By investing in the power of sports and community engagement, we are optimistic about the transformative potential of the Bet9ja Foundation.

Together, we are betting on a brighter future and striving to transform lives.

For more information about the Bet9ja Foundation and our ongoing community initiatives, visit our website at www.bet9jafoundation.org.

Betting on you. Transforming lives.

About Bet9ja: Bet9ja is a leading betting company that firmly believes in the positive influence of sports in bringing communities together.

Beyond offering exceptional betting experiences, Bet9ja is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of people in the markets it serves.