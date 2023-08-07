The USAID Youth Well-Being Prize Competition is seeking solutions created by young people, for young people who possess inventive strategies, for ensuring that educational resources and crucial information are readily available even as inclusivity and accessibility is prioritized.

These solutions are intended to cultivate a sense of comprehensive knowledge, ensuring that all young individuals, regardless of their origins, cultural affiliations, or personal identities, can enjoy equitable entry to educational materials and information that align with and honor their life experiences.

The goal is to enhance comprehensive knowledge and accessibility, for young people to safeguard their well-being, maintain their security, and to foster a constructive influence on their personal lives and the communities they belong to.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, successful youths will be granted a cash prize of $50,000 to drive and scale up their innovative ideas

Rationale behind the grant

Young individuals face a wide range of hazards, including mental health pressures, thoughts of self-harm, digital risks, exploitation, maltreatment, aggression, gender-related violence, and the impacts of climate change.

As a response to these challenges, USAID introduced its revised Youth in Development Policy in 2022.

This policy places a premium on endorsing youths as guides and collaborators in the drive to amplify their access to secure services, information, and economic prospects.

Additionally, the policy seeks to guarantee that young people possess the entitlement to wholeheartedly engage in decision-making processes and to fortify their collective influence.

The ideas USAID will support

USAID is actively searching for young people who are 29 years of age or younger with digital ideas in mental well-being, digital safety, protection, gender-based violence, and the impacts of climate change.

Mental Health: Concepts centered around the psychological well-being of children and young adults.

Participants with an interest in mental health, tailored support, psychotherapeutic approaches, or any initiatives that alleviate stress and enhance the quality of life for young individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals in this category.

The innovative solutions should strive to elevate the personal, interpersonal, and overall well-being of the youth.

Digital Safety: Ideas falling under this category should pertain to the responsible use of digital mediums like social media and ensuring online security.

Participants focused on mitigating digital risks originating from internet platforms and/or digital interactions – both online and offline – for children and youth are invited to participate in this division.

These risks encompass a range of issues, such as hate speech, cyberbullying, doxing, unauthorized creation of explicit content through deep fakes, distribution of nonconsensual explicit material, and the propagation of misinformation and disinformation.

Safeguarding: This category seeks inventive solutions for the prevention and/or addressing of child and youth abuse, exploitation, neglect, and violence.

This includes responses to sexual exploitation, abuse, and violence. Entrants with an interest in safeguarding children and young people from all forms of violence are encouraged to apply under this category.

Gender-Based Violence: Innovations within this category should combat harmful behaviors or threats directed at individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sex characteristics, sexual orientation, or their challenges to traditional notions of masculinity and femininity.

Competitors dedicated to promoting gender equality, equity, and the prevention, mitigation, and response to gender-based violence are encouraged to apply in this division.

Climate Change: This category seeks innovations connected to raising climate awareness, enhancing climate education, advocating sustainable lifestyles, conserving natural resources, supporting renewable energy, adopting eco-friendly practices, and/or executing climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

Those with an interest in youth-led and children-led climate mitigation initiatives, as well as efforts to alleviate high levels of climate-related anxiety and grief among children and young individuals, are encouraged to submit their proposals within this category.

Here are representative instances of the kinds of innovations that USAID aims to inspire ideas about.

These examples are merely illustrative.

All creative concepts are warmly invited, and these innovative solutions should be crafted by young individuals with children and/or youth as their intended audience.

Innovations should employ digital tools in their development, execution, and/or application.

A website disseminating advice for enhancing mental health and overall well-being

A social media initiative visualizing strategies to mitigate digital risks

A digital-based training program, either online or in-person, focused on averting and addressing child and youth violence

An online interactive game designed to augment awareness of gender-based violence

Digital organizing, such as an online petition, social media drive, or WhatsApp group, linking young individuals to safely coordinate community-centered, national, or global initiatives for tree planting.

Applications opened on July 27, 2023, and will close by 5pm ET on September 29, 2023. To apply, fill out the application form and submit.