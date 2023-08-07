The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has fixed another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger for Thursday 10th August 2023.

The meeting was convened by President Bola Tinubu who doubles as Chair of ECOWAS.

This was disclosed via a statement seen by Nairametrics today 7th August, 2023.

The meeting is scheduled to hold in Abuja and will feature Heads of state and governments of the 14 West African countries since Niger will not be participating.

According to the statement, the summit will focus on the political situation in Niger.

It reads, “The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.”

Backstory

On 26th July 2023, the Presidential Guard in Niger launched a bloodless coup and detained President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

Prior to that, on the 9th of July, 2023 during the 63rd Ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Guinea-Bissau, President Tinubu was made Chairman and he declared the body will no longer tolerate military coups in the region.

On July 30, President Tinubu and his fellow ECOWAS leaders issued a 7-day deadline to General Abdourahamane Tchiani- head of Niger’s Presidential Guard to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

The group also threatened the use of military force should the order not be obeyed.