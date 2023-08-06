Some of the airline operators in Nigeria are unaware of the aviation sector’s myriad of challenges prior to establishing their airlines.

The Managing Director, Afri-Air, Capt. Shehu Iyal stated this over the weekend in Lagos in an interview with aviation journalists.

According to him, some of the airline operators felt they could go it alone and preferred to stand alone as an airline, however, upon venturing into the sector, they are confronted with challenges, which hindered their operations.

He said that in a bid to address some of the industry challenges, like flight delays and cancellations, partnership and code-share arrangements among the indigenous carriers would go a long way.

Iyal also noted that codeshare or partnership could not be forced on any airline but reiterated that it would foster growth among the airlines.

He said:

“Well, I think with time and maturity it can work (codeshare). But it is not something anybody can impose on them. It is something that they, on their own, will decide to do. I think we are almost there, with an association like the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and other groups that are talking to them, they will realise the value.

“You know some of these airlines are created out of ignorance and most of the people that established them don’t know what is in there until they get into the market. But I think the plan is very good and it will help a lot.”

On the allegation of the Very Important Persons (V.I.P) movement contributing to flight delays in Nigeria, Iyal insisted that this was over-hyped.

According to him, there was never a time when flights were delayed for 30 minutes as claimed in some quarters, saying that it does not exceed 10 minutes most times.

“I disagree with you totally. It is not possible. There was never a time that the VIP movement was 30 minutes because I was in the presidency, and I was involved in some of those movements. What happens is, in most instances, it is not more than five or 10 minutes. But there is a backlog and a buildup, and it affects the airplanes that are on the ground.

“The control tower must clear the airplanes that are up there before it starts clearing those on the ground. But I think nobody in his right senses and nobody who is responsible for that will create a delay for 30 minutes because of VIP,” he said.

On General Aviation in Nigeria, he maintained that the sub-sector had experienced some growth in recent times with the increase in the number of private jets and charter aircraft.

According to him, the sub-sector had advanced more than what was projected a few years ago and expressed optimism that it would continue to grow.

He also pointed out that the commercial airline industry had witnessed some leaps in the last decade.

Presently, Nigeria has 12 scheduled operators from less than eight a decade ago, while those with valid Air Operator’s Certificates (AOCs).

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had said last week that the airline industry had witnessed growth in the last 12 years.

According to him, about 12 years ago, the NCAA had just 16 AOCs in its registry, but now has 32, out of which 12 are scheduled operators.

Iyal further emphasised that the facilities at various airports have received an upgrade compared to the past years.

He said: