On his social media platform X, Elon Musk has sparked controversy once more by seemingly extending an offer to cover the legal expenses of individuals who face termination due to their posted content.

This move has reignited a simmering culture war.

Musk tweeted early this morning saying “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know”

This latest move marks one of the eccentric billionaire’s controversial policies since he took over the ownership of the platform in October 2022.

Elon Musk on free speech

If implemented the policy will add fuel to the blazing free speech and cancel culture war.

Musk- a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist had since his takeover of the platform updated the platform’s speech policy to accommodate diverse opinions so far it isn’t against the law.

He once said, “By ‘free speech’, I mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.

If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people,”

He has also reinstated controversial figures like Kanye West, Donald Trump and many others who are banned or suspended by the platform because of their ideological stance on issues.

He had also thrown subtle jabs at critics who fear his stance might lead to, fake news and misinformation, harassment and violent use of language.

He said, “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,”

Twitter under Musk’s reign

Elon Musk purchased Twitter now “X” in April 2022 and has gone on to reform the platform from what it has been to what

He wants it to be. Since October when he took over, he has introduced Twitter Blue- a subscription service costing $7.99 per month, an Ad sharing with verified creators, limiting the number of tweets users can read in a day, and changing the platform’s name to X.