Tony Elumelu, the renowned Nigerian billionaire investor and chairman of Heirs Holdings, has revealed the key drivers that have guided him in his 13-year successful leadership at the company.

In a tweet published on Saturday, he emphasized the significance of maintaining an open mind and welcoming constructive feedback from team members, which he believes is vital for the success of any company.

Two most important things future and current leaders need

Commenting on an article commemorating Heirs Holdings’ 13th anniversary and the evolution of its core values, Elumelu expressed hope that it would inspire current and future leaders.

According to him, leaders need to be adaptable and flexible especially when it comes to making executive decisions.

It is important for leaders to be adaptable and flexible. I always let my team know that even after I have made an executive decision, I am still open to changing my mind, given that they present their recommendations with data-driven justification.

It was great to read this article commemorating @Heirs_Holdings’ 13th anniversary, and the evolution of our core values, by my colleague who drives our government relations at @HeirsOilandGas. I hope it inspires all future and current leaders out there.

What you should know

Widely recognised as a champion of African Capitalism, Elumelu advocates for long-term private-sector investments as catalysts for economic prosperity and social development in Africa.

Heirs Holdings, which he founded after leaving UBA in 2010, is a family-owned investment company with an extensive portfolio spanning the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

Operating in twenty-three countries worldwide, the company has achieved remarkable growth and expansion, thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of its staff.

Addressing the staff during the company’s last-year anniversary, Elumelu praised their contributions and emphasized that while dreaming big is essential, the true challenge lies in actualizing those dreams.

Acknowledging the achievements made in the past decade, he humbly recognized that there is still much more to accomplish in the years ahead.

Apart from his involvement in Heirs Holdings, Elumelu is also the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF). The foundation plays a crucial role in democratizing access to opportunities for African entrepreneurs by creating a digital ecosystem for mentorship, training, and funding.

Through TEF, thousands of entrepreneurs have been funded, and the foundation continues to welcome applications from aspiring business leaders annually.

In addition to his leadership at Heirs Holdings and TEF, Tony Elumelu chairs Transcorp, one of Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerates, which includes subsidiaries such as Transcorp Power and Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Overall, Tony Elumelu’s expertise and dedication to African capitalism have made a significant impact on various sectors, offering invaluable lessons for aspiring and current leaders alike.

His commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs stands as a shining example for the future of leadership in Africa.