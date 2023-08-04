The management of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Thursday denied allegations by the local branch of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) that it misappropriated N14 billion.

In a statement shared on Thursday, the agency stated that the allegations were deliberately aimed at seeking cheap attention and disparaging the integrity of the commission’s chief executive.

Allegations

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), protested what they claimed was an escalating critical concern affecting staff welfare in the commission, and made several allegations against Mr Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Officer (CCE).

The NUPRC noted that the allegations were made to disparage the integrity of the commission’s chief executive for purely sinister motives, adding that On the matter of purported illegal recruitment, it stated that the exercise carried out by the board was done in compliance with all procedures, and compliance certificate issued by the relevant organ.

They described the accusation of ‘appalling’ workers welfare as baseless, adding that staff were granted all entitlements and said the issue of sundry claims and travel expenses raised during the protest were paid from time to time depending on the availability of funds.

Fund misappropriation

The NUPRC noted that allegations the management misappropriated N10 billion virement and donated billions to political parties were libellous and entirely unsubstantiated, adding:

“The purveyors of the falsehood are challenged to publish details of the account of the commission from where the donations originated and the accounts of the political parties involved where the N4 billion and N10 billion were deposited.”

“Equally, the financial source documents (invoices) utilised to make the donations ought to be published.”

“There is no way N14 billion can leave the coffers of the commission without a trace, especially given how funds are allocated to the commission,”

They added there was no truth in the accusation of inflation of contracts at the NUPRC, adding that the commission approved a sustainable template for the engagement and payment of external solicitors engaged by the commission.

Legal fees

The statement also revealed that the legal fees paid by the commission comply with the limit set by the Attorney General of the Federation who has the constitutional powers to issue such fiat.

“The framework has ensured that the very best lawyers are engaged by the commission and the legal fees expended are a reflection of the complexity and high financial exposure of the cases involved.”

The NUPRC management also stated that the allegation that it wasted N900 million on “dubious” sensitisation workshops, was without basis, adding:

“Specifically, justification for sensitisation on the provisions of Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) across the Niger Delta region is apparent due to the high level of crude oil theft and vandalism of petroleum infrastructure with its devastating impact on Federation revenue.

“The sensitisation workshops were approved by the appropriate authority in line with due process and duly executed by the Health, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC) department in line with the scope of duties and responsibilities.

“It is important to note that 13 slots of sensitisation campaigns were earmarked in 13 strategic locations within the oil-producing zones and the campaigns are still ongoing.