The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the suspension of car hire services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

This was disclosed in a press statement made available to newsmen by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua.

According to the statement, the suspension was a result of the fractional dispute between car hire operations which has negatively affected operations at the airport.

The statement reads,

“The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.”

Mr. Abdullahi noted the suspension was with immediate effect.

Alternative means of transport

In the meantime, the agency advised airport users to seek alternative means of transport when using the airport. It said,

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.”

The agency promised normal operation of car hire services will return as soon as the issues are amicably resolved and regretted any inconveniences its actions might have caused.