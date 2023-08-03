President Bola Tinubu presented an additional list of nineteen Ministerial Nominees to the Senate yesterday, which includes Lola Ade-John, a distinguished Information and Technology expert.

Throughout her three-decade-long career, she made significant contributions to Ecobank Nigeria, holding various senior management roles within and outside Nigeria, solidifying her reputation as a top technology expert.

Her nomination has drawn significant attention, thanks to her outstanding track record in the banking and technology sector.

She has extensive expertise in designing, integrating, deploying, and overseeing core systems for international banking institutions, and has played a leading role in utilizing technology to enhance strategic business outcomes and optimize operations in diverse working environments, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

Education

Lola Ade John’s academic journey started from the University of Ibadan where she obtained a B.Sc. in Computer Science in 1984. Her exceptional performance earned her the honour of being the top graduate of her class that year.

Career

During her National Youth Service year, she supported systems for Petroleum Engineers and the Personnel department across various divisions.

Her dedication and expertise led her to serve as a System Analyst at The Shell Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria Ltd for 7 years and 3 months, contributing significantly to crucial projects.

Her career continued to flourish as she joined Magnum Trust Bank Ltd. (now part of Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc.), where she played a pivotal role in establishing Information Technology, Administration, Personnel & Training, and Business Development departments.

Pioneering the use of structured cabling in the Nigerian banking industry, she successfully implemented new technology platforms for the bank, ensuring its competitiveness and growth.

In June 1998, she took on the position of Group Head of Support Services and Technology at Access Bank Plc.

Over 13 years and 1 month, she led transformative projects, including the construction of a new Head Office building and data centre with an investment of $3 million in technology.

Her innovative approach, such as implementing a paperless office environment, set new standards for efficiency and sustainability.

Continuing her journey in the banking sector, Lola Ade John served as the Head of Applications at United Bank for Africa, leading a project team that migrated customer and bank data to a centralized core banking platform, driving the bank’s growth and modernization.

Currently, Lola Ade John is the Principal Consultant at Novateur Business Technology Consultants, a company she founded in 2014.

The firm specializes in providing technical management and consulting services to both private and public sector clients, helping them improve their operations and performance through the application of technology systems knowledge and operational techniques.