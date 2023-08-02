World Bank President Ajay Banga is set to embark on a three-day visit to Nigeria as part of a global tour aimed at creating a new playbook for the Worldbank.

During his stay, Banga will meet with President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Identifying opportunities, addressing energy needs, others

Nairametrics learns that the visit is referred to as the next step of a global tour with a mission.

According to the Worldbank authorities,

“Banga will focus his time in Nigeria on identifying opportunities to create jobs for young people and women, addressing energy needs and renewable energy, and further exploring the potential for digitization,” the World Bank said.

Banga will also visit a World Bank-financed solar-powered mini-grid plant benefiting a community and a female-owned business that has created over 1,500 jobs for young Nigerians.

The visit will also involve discussions with representatives from the private sector and civil society. Banga’s visit follows a two-day trip to Ethiopia, and he will be accompanied by his wife Ritu Banga.