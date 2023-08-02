President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a list of 19 more ministerial nominees, which includes some former governors and senators, to the senate for screening and confirmation.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, unveiled the list of additional nominees on Wednesday evening during plenary after the screening of the first list of 28 ministerial nominees sent by the president some days ago.
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.
Those listed as ministerial nominees include
AHMED TIJJANI
BOSUN TIJJANI
DR MARYAM SHETTI
ISHAK SALAKO
TUNJI ALAUSA
TANKO SUNUNU
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
ATIKU BAGUDU
BELLO MATAWALLE
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
SIMON BAKO LALONG
LOLA ADEJO
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR
TAHIR MAMMAN
ALIYU SABI
ALKALI AHMED
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
UBA MAIGARI
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
