President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a list of 19 more ministerial nominees, which includes some former governors and senators, to the senate for screening and confirmation.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, unveiled the list of additional nominees on Wednesday evening during plenary after the screening of the first list of 28 ministerial nominees sent by the president some days ago.

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.

Those listed as ministerial nominees include

AHMED TIJJANI

BOSUN TIJJANI

DR MARYAM SHETTI

ISHAK SALAKO

TUNJI ALAUSA

TANKO SUNUNU

ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

ATIKU BAGUDU

BELLO MATAWALLE

IBRAHIM GEIDAM

SIMON BAKO LALONG

LOLA ADEJO

SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR

TAHIR MAMMAN

ALIYU SABI

ALKALI AHMED

HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

UBA MAIGARI

ZEPHANIAH JISSALO