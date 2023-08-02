The Mansour Group, a prominent Egyptian billionaire family business, has captured the coveted top spot on the prestigious Forbes Middle East list for 2023.

Founded over 60 years ago by Loutfy Mansour, this global conglomerate has emerged as a powerhouse across various sectors, making significant strides in the world of business.

Led by visionary Chairman Mohamed Mansour, the group’s success story resonates as a testament to entrepreneurial excellence and strategic investments.

Beginning its journey as a humble cotton exporter in 1952, the Mansour Group has experienced phenomenal growth over three generations, establishing a formidable presence in over 100 countries.

With diverse interests ranging from automotive and investment to foodstuff and other sectors, the group’s impressive reach reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation and expansion.

The group’s diversified portfolio has been nurtured through long-term partnerships with world-renowned brands such as General Motors, Peugeot, MG, Caterpillar, and McDonald’s.

Notably, the Al Mansour Holding Company for Financial Investments stands tall as Egypt’s largest distribution group, solidifying the family’s influence in the country’s business landscape.

While the Mansour Group’s influence reverberates across Egypt, its impact extends beyond the nation’s borders.

With a staggering global workforce of 60,000 employees and total revenues surpassing $7.5 billion in 2018, the group’s international footprint attests to its standing as a major player in the global business arena.

Demonstrating their commitment to diversification, the Mansour Group made headlines in May 2023 when it was awarded a $500 million franchise by the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS). This momentous achievement marked their entry into the world of football as they plan to launch a football club in California by 2025.

More Insight

Beyond their business pursuits, the Mansour family has been actively engaged in philanthropic efforts, with Chairman Mohamed Mansour making a noteworthy £5 million donation that doubled the Tories’ donation tally in the last quarter.

During his tenure as Egypt’s transport minister from 2005 to 2009, Mansour played a crucial role in President Hosni Mubarak’s administration, leveraging his private-sector expertise to address the challenges faced by the country’s accident-prone railways system.

Recognizing the need for transformative solutions, he sought to enhance the efficiency and safety of the transportation network.

In 2009, Mansour made a pivotal move to the United Kingdom, where he embarked on a new chapter in his entrepreneurial journey.

The following year, he laid the foundation for Man Capital, an illustrious family office that has since become one of the UK’s largest.

Through strategic investments spanning the globe, Mansour ventured into diverse sectors, solidifying his position as a global business leader.

Background

The Mansour Group, under Mohamed Mansour’s visionary leadership, has forged strategic partnerships with esteemed entities like L’Oreal Paris, the cosmetic giant led by the world’s richest woman, Francoise Bettencourt, and Microsoft, the tech titan founded by Bill Gates.

These collaborations exemplify the group’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances and expanding its presence across international markets.

Forbes’ insightful report on the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2023 sheds light on the prevailing trend among these prominent enterprises.

More than 60% of the listed businesses hold significant stakes in companies listed on regional stock exchanges.

Many of these family businesses were founded by visionary individuals, and their presence on the exchanges not only infuses capital but also enhances transparency and governance, unlocking value for family members and investors alike.