The Board of Directors of BUA foods plc has anounced the appointment of Mrs. Yemisi Lowo-Adesola as an independent non-executive Director of the company in a statement this afternoon.

Her appointment is effective immediately and subject to the approval of the members of the Annual General Meeting of the company set to be held soon.

Educational background

The statement noted Mrs. Yemisi educational background spans across the best Universities in Nigeria and abroad.

It reads, “Yemisi holds a BSc (with honours) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and an MBA from Cranfield University School of Management, United Kingdom.

She is a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

She has also undergone executive development training at the London Business School, INSEAD, Wharton Business School, and Harvard Business School.”

Professional Career

Mrs. Yemisi has over 30years of experience across diverse fields of finance, investment banking, private equity across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the statement,

“Yemisi is the Managing Director of CedarLink Advisory & Management Services Limited.

Priorto the foregoing, she worked in Standard Chartered Bank where she held several senior management roles over a nine-year period, culminating in the role of Managing Director & Regional Head of Financial Institutions for Africa, with responsibility for a multi-culturally diverse team across fourteen countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“In the course of her career, Yemisi occupied a range of senior management roles at the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group), First Bank of Nigeria Group, Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC Plc), and Vee Networks Limited (now Airtel Nigeria Limited).”

About BUA Foods plc

BUA Foods is a major consumer food company in Nigeria known for manufacturing, processing and distribution of FMCGs in the country.