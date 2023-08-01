Chaos erupted in the Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State when a turbo crop aircraft belonging to Airfret Hospitality crashed into a building, instantly igniting into a blazing inferno.

The harrowing incident occurred around 2:54 pm .

The fate of the helicopter’s pilots remains uncertain, and it is unclear if there are any other casualties.

First emergency responders are currently on the scene, conducting rescue operations in a race against time.

Additional support is eagerly anticipated from the dedicated men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, who are expected to arrive promptly to assist in the ongoing emergency efforts and help mitigate the situation.

The helicopter’s registration number was identified as 5N: CCQ, and it was reportedly on its way to Ibadan for a test flight.

Nairametrics learnt that the aircraft belonged to the new Director of Airworthiness Standards, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr. Gbolahan Abatan.

As of now, the identities of the occupants are yet to be ascertained, but it was gathered that the two survived and have been taken to safety by an ambulance belonging to the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA).

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and NCAA are yet to provide concrete information on the crash, but they have confirmed the incident. The situation remains tense as authorities work to understand the full extent of the situation and offer necessary support to those involved.