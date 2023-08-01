Sterling Bank reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 44.40% year on year, reaching N7.044 billion.

This took half-year pre-tax profits to N11.46 billion versus N8.62 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 :

Interest Income N38.91 billion +29.93% YoY

Interest Expense; N15. 93 billion +31.04% YoY

Net interest income; N22.98 billion +36.39% YoY

Net income on fees and commission; N6.19 billion, +15.21% YoY

Operating Income N36.87 billion +30.87% YoY

Credit loss expense on financial assets N2.25 billion +12.30%

Net operating income after impairment N34.63 billion +32.28% YoY

Total Expenses N27.54 billion +29.51% YoY

Profit for the period N6.63 billion +48.26% YoY

Loans and advances to customers N871.935 billion +18.19%

Cash and balances with Central Bank of Nigeria N394.859 billion -8.49%

Total Assets N2.290 trillion +23.26%

Customers’ deposits N1.513 trillion +13.98%.

Insights :

The growth in pre-tax profit was driven by substantial growth in net interest income, net fees and commission income, and net trading gains.