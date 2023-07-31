BUA Foods reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 289.61% year on year, reaching N61.81 billion.

This took half-year pre-tax profits to N109.38 billion versus N42.702 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022

Revenue N176.61 billion +124% YoY

Cost of sales N102.1 billion +78.02% YoY

Gross Profit N74.512 billion +247.31% YoY

Administrative expenses N2.386 billion +108.40% YoY

Selling and Distribution expenses N6.556 billion +162.92% YoY

Operating income N66.065 billion+260.63% YoY

Finance cost N4.171 billion +69.83% YoY

Profit for the year N54.714 billion +286.21% YoY

Earnings per share N3.04 +284.81% YoY

Cash and cash equivalent N68.438 billion +112.78%.

Total Assets N757.922 billion +24.82%

Insights :

BUA Foods’s growth in operating profit was primarily driven by substantial growth in revenue.

A distinguishing feature of BUA’s performance compared to most consumer goods sector companies was the absence of any recorded foreign exchange losses during the review period.

Unlike its counterparts in the industry, BUA Foods did not incur any negative impacts from foreign exchange fluctuations