NASCON reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 261% year on year, reaching N6.16 billion.

This took half-year pre-tax profits to N8.625 billion versus N2.275 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022

Revenue N21.26 billion +48% YoY

Cost of sales N9.25 billion + 5.1% YoY

Gross Profit N12 billion +116% YoY

Administrative expenses N1.028 billion +39.76% YoY

Selling and Distribution expenses N4.778 billion +55.72% YoY

Operating income N6.224 billion+251% YoY

Finance Income N168 million +116% YoY

Finance cost N222 million +56.33% YoY

Profit for the year N4.152 billion +212% YoY

Cash and short-term deposits N16.38 billion +59%.

Total Assets up 38.69% to N68.48 billion

Insights

NASCON’s growth in operating profit was primarily driven by substantial growth in revenue and moderate cost of sales.