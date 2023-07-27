The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) warned that planned action by organised labour is not in the interest of the nation, especially now that the economy and businesses are struggling.

This was disclosed by NECA’s Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in an interview with the in Lagos.

They also called for urgent government intervention, to stop the organised labour from embarking on its planned action.

Strike

He added that the genuine concerns of NLC were understandable and the agitation expected, the plan to protest would also not bring about any positive resolution.

“It is true that the removal of fuel subsidy has heaped intolerable levels of hardship on Nigerian workers and households, with businesses also feeling the heat.

“We have witnessed an astronomical increase in the cost of living, with no relief in sight; rising inflation has further exacerbated our woes.

“We, indeed, express our empathy to all Nigerians who have been affected by the current policy thrusts of government, which are yet to yield the expected results,“

Transparency

The NECA chief called for more transparency and communication to intensify talks with labour in order to build consensus.

He also noted that there was a need for definitive conclusions to be reached and clear roadmaps communicated to stakeholders, adding:

“In line with the International Labour Organisation Convention 131 on Minimum Wage Fixing, the tripartite discussions on national minimum wage negotiation should commence immediately.

“NECA will continue to champion social dialogue as the principal means of resolving industrial disputes. while also urging stakeholders, including government, to demonstrate responsibility and good faith in engagements with stakeholders, given our fragile economic circumstances,“.

What you should know

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that Nigerians have lost their peace of mind following the ‘subsidy is gone forever’ speech by President Bola Tinubu during his May 29, 2023, inauguration.

The union accused the Federal Government of continuously treating Nigerians as slaves and conquered people which it treats with impunity without any concern on the consequences.

The NLC in its statement faulted the Tinubu administration over its “unfriendly” policies, noting that the Federal Government has shown enormous disdain and contempt for the Nigerian people and has declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses.