Ecobank Group released its 2023 second-quarter results showing a 63% increase in pre-tax profits to N92.52 billion.
The increase in second-quarter profits helped its half-year profit before tax to rise by 38% to N150.31 billion compared to N108.96 billion same period last year.
Here are key highlights from the Q2 Earnings
- Interest Income for the quarter was N238.67 billion compared to N161.09 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2022.
- Fees and Commission Income gained 25% to N71.01 billion from N56.73 billion recorded in the same period last year.
- Other Operating Income increased significantly by 262% to N13.07 billion from N3.61 billion reported last year.
- Pre-tax profit for the quarter increased to N92.52 billion from N56.89 billion profit in Q2 2022.
- Impairment charges on loans and advances declined by 34% to N17.93 billion from N27.02 billion
- Loans and advances to customers increased by 58% to N8.03 trillion.
- Deposits from customers for the half year ended 30th June 2023 increased to N14.71 trillion as against N9.60 trillion recorded as at 31st December 2022
- Earnings Per Share increased to N3.19 from N2.20
What The Bank Is Saying
Commenting on the half-year financial statement, the CEO of Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori said:
- “Our results for the first six months of 2023 demonstrate the benefits of our diversified business model, resilient balance sheet and our commitment to serving our customers.
- Profit before tax increased by 18% to $308 million and by 67% if you exclude foreign currency translation effects.
- Net revenues were up 14% to $1,037 million, or 38% in constant currency, and we delivered a return on tangible equity of 27%.
- We achieved these results despite continued challenging macroeconomic conditions in the second quarter, with significant weaknesses in African currencies, high consumer prices and tepid economic growth.”
- “We have made meaningful progress in formulating our strategic roadmap, which will provide the blueprint for our Growth, Transformation and Returns agenda.
- Over the last few months, as I engaged with our customers, colleague Ecobankers, and other stakeholders, my confidence in our growth opportunities has been reaffirmed.
- We see opportunities to build stronger and better customer relationships in our businesses, forge strategic partnerships and be the go-to Payments bank, leveraging our superior platforms.”
- “In addition, we will take forward our transformation and growth agenda for our corporate, commercial and consumer banking businesses.
- Notably, achieving our goals will require even more discipline in execution, proactive risk management, and focus on delivering for our customers.
- Furthermore, the prudent management of our balance sheet and capital remains a priority. We will also continue investing in our best-in-class technology, retaining and attracting talent while reinforcing the right culture”
- “Finally, I am proud of Ecobank’s contributions across the African communities in which we operate, and equally proud of the good work Ecobankers do for our customers daily,” Awori concluded.
